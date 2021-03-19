Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: 19 March, 2021

    JAPAN

    03.18.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Chapa 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, F-22 Raptors arrive in Iwakuni, The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group trains in the Indian Ocean, and the 18th Wing finds success through CPI events.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 19:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 19 March, 2021, by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Pulse
    INDOPACOM

