Phoenix Cast [Episode 23] - The FIRST Network Battalion

In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Kyle and Rich talk to special guest Lt. Col. Juliet Calvin, the commander of one of the newest units in the Marine Corps: the 1st Network Battalion. The 1st Network Battalion, first of its kind, is responsible for the information networks that support Marine warfighters in the western region. Lt. Col. Calvin shares the true story behind the formation of the battalion and why it matters to Marines in the Fleet Marine Force and the future of operations in the information environment for the Marine Corps.





As a brand-new unit, Lt. Col. Calvin has the distinction of serving as the first commander for this Camp Pendleton-based network battalion, the first of three battalions and three network activities securing, operating and defending the Marine Corps Enterprise Network throughout the globe. These units fall under the Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, a subordinate command to Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command.





Quotables:

• “It’s on my daily battle rhythm. Reach out to two individuals in the workforce. Have a conversation with them that has nothing to do with work and has everything to do with them as an individual.”



• “There’s no one stakeholder that gets the nod every single time. I’ve got to make judgement calls every single day on who’s getting the priority of effort and sometimes that’s not a popular opinion but that’s where it comes in to play for having a commander that’s responsible for it and that’s continuously making those judgement calls ever day.”



• “From managing an entire battalion… to a reinforce fireteam at home. That’s a big deal!”



Books Mentioned:

• Leading geeks: How to manage and lead people who deliver technology by Paul Glen

• Team of Teams by General Stanley McChrystal



Related Articles:

• Uncase the colors: 1st Network Battalion is born



