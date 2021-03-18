When Lt. Col. Brad May calls his unit unique, he means it -- Sixth Ordnance Battalion is the only operational ammunition battalion in the Army. Joining Lt. Col. May on this episode is CSM Pearl Reeder-Hensley to discuss a variety of topics including what an ammunition battalion does (10:45), how ammunition Soldiers train (14:40), the value of 6th Ordnance's relationship with the Korean Army (16:30) and how the command team puts "people first" (20:30).
Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 03:24
Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65716
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108236559.mp3
Length:
|00:33:13
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 5: A one of a kind battalion, by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
