Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 5: A one of a kind battalion

When Lt. Col. Brad May calls his unit unique, he means it -- Sixth Ordnance Battalion is the only operational ammunition battalion in the Army. Joining Lt. Col. May on this episode is CSM Pearl Reeder-Hensley to discuss a variety of topics including what an ammunition battalion does (10:45), how ammunition Soldiers train (14:40), the value of 6th Ordnance's relationship with the Korean Army (16:30) and how the command team puts "people first" (20:30).



