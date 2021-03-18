Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 5: A one of a kind battalion

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 5: A one of a kind battalion

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    When Lt. Col. Brad May calls his unit unique, he means it -- Sixth Ordnance Battalion is the only operational ammunition battalion in the Army. Joining Lt. Col. May on this episode is CSM Pearl Reeder-Hensley to discuss a variety of topics including what an ammunition battalion does (10:45), how ammunition Soldiers train (14:40), the value of 6th Ordnance's relationship with the Korean Army (16:30) and how the command team puts "people first" (20:30).

    Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, and follow 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and 6th Ordnance Battalion on Facebook!

