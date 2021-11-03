CSM Juan Jimenez sits down with MSG Elaina Paxton the equal opportunity adviser and program manager for Army Materiel Command.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 19:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65715
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108236242.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:51
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, The BLUF - Episode 10, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT