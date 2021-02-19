Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 5 - Adapt and Overcome with J.P. Lane

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Justin “JP” Lane speaks about overcoming adversity and adapting. JP Lane is a double amputee who was hit by a 200lb IED in Afghanistan while on a route clearance mission. After losing both of his legs and undergoing more than 25 surgeries, JP decided to use his story, perseverance, faith, and “never give up” mindset to inspire and help others. Hosting today is TRADOC's Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hendrex.

    TRADOC
    LeaderDevelopment
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOC Talks

