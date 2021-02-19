TRADOC Talks - Episode 5 - Adapt and Overcome with J.P. Lane

Justin “JP” Lane speaks about overcoming adversity and adapting. JP Lane is a double amputee who was hit by a 200lb IED in Afghanistan while on a route clearance mission. After losing both of his legs and undergoing more than 25 surgeries, JP decided to use his story, perseverance, faith, and “never give up” mindset to inspire and help others. Hosting today is TRADOC's Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hendrex.