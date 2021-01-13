TRADOC Talks - Episode 4 - Ethical Leadership with retired General Carter Ham

Every individual has a set of ethics, so how does an orgaanization develop its overarching principles? How is the Army incorporating ethics training into its programs for all Soldiers, Civilians, and Solders for Life? How is the Army dealing with significant national issues related to values and ethics? All this and more are discussed wtih retired General Carter Ham, president and CEO of the Association of the United States Army and Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.