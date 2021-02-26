Welcome to episode five of Generally Speaking, the official podcast of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. In this episode, we meet the eight Soldiers from the 99th and 88th Readiness Divisions who took part in the 99th RD's recent FY21 Best Warrior Competition Train-Up.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 13:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65711
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108235414.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:56
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 5, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT