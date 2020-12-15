Dr. Lisa Miller discusses on today's Leader Professional Development webinar Spirituality in Mental Health, Thriving and Fitness. Dr. Miller is a Professor of Psychology and Education at Columbia University, Teachers College and is Founder of the Spirituality Mind Body Institute, the first Ivy League graduate program in spirituality and psychology.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 13:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65708
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108234809.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:26
|Year
|1904
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 3 - LPD Webinar on Spirituality and Health with Dr. Lisa Miller, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT