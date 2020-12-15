Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 3 - LPD Webinar on Spirituality and Health with Dr. Lisa Miller

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 3 - LPD Webinar on Spirituality and Health with Dr. Lisa Miller

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Dr. Lisa Miller discusses on today's Leader Professional Development webinar Spirituality in Mental Health, Thriving and Fitness. Dr. Miller is a Professor of Psychology and Education at Columbia University, Teachers College and is Founder of the Spirituality Mind Body Institute, the first Ivy League graduate program in spirituality and psychology.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 13:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65708
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108234809.mp3
    Length: 01:02:26
    Year 1904
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 3 - LPD Webinar on Spirituality and Health with Dr. Lisa Miller, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    LeaderDevelopment
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOC Talks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT