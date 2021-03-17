Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: 17 March, 2021

    JAPAN

    03.16.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Courtney Chapa 

    On this Pacific Pulse, the U.S. Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State visit Japan and Yokota supports exercise Airborne 21.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 17 March, 2021, by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Japan
    Secretary of Defense
    Pacific Pulse

