TRADOC is hosting Leadership Professional Development webinar sessions monthly on various topics with various leaders.
This was our first one Sept. 25, 2020. Stay tuned for more.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 11:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65650
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108227658.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:20
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 1 - LPD Webinar with Gen. Funk and CSM Hendrex, by James Hoeft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT