    TRADOC Talks - Episode 1 - LPD Webinar with Gen. Funk and CSM Hendrex

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Audio by James Hoeft 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    TRADOC is hosting Leadership Professional Development webinar sessions monthly on various topics with various leaders.

    This was our first one Sept. 25, 2020. Stay tuned for more.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    LeaderDevelopment
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOC Talks

