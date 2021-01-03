Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ASBP Blood Drive Radio News

    ASBP Blood Drive Radio News

    SEMBACH KASERNE, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    An AFN Europe radio news segment covering the Armed Services Blood Program blood drive on Sembach Kaserne.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 05:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65647
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108226776.mp3
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SEMBACH KASERNE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASBP Blood Drive Radio News, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    donate
    blood drive
    Sembach Kaserne
    ASBP
    AFN Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT