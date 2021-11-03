Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARIC BOLDCast Ep 04

    USARIC BOLDCast Ep 04

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Audio by Maj. Ryan Hignight 

    75th Innovation Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command's Office of the Staff Judge Advocate talk about some of the legal concerns that may arise within the Command.

    In this episode, MAJ Quin Gilchrist and MAJ Evan Williams discuss considerations around post-government employment and conflicts of interest

