    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 46 - myLearning

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On episode 46 of the "The Air Force Starts Here" Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs team sat down with Floyd McKinney, Adam Rasmussen and Lt. Col. Hien Nguyen from the HQ AETC/A3G to talk in-depth about "myLearning." The new secure learning management system (LMS) will enable student learning, automation and reporting for roughly 800,000 Total Force users in three phases, with the first phase consisting of a modernized and interactive training platform that allows Airmen to access training modules previously found on the Advanced Distributed Learning Service (ADLS). The LMS is part of Air Education and Training Command’s efforts to aggressively and cost-effectively modernize education and training to develop the Airmen we need.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 17:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:31:42
    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

