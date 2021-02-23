Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #28

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Why is the 906th Air Refueling Squadron, a full-time Air Force unit, a part of the 126th Air Refueling? Lt. Col. Kurt Wampole the commander of the 906th ARS will tell us all about it. Plus, it's time to bust out the shorts-a uniform change for maintainers.
    There are changes coming to Air Force PT, that's all in this episode of the Roll Call podcast.

