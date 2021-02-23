Why is the 906th Air Refueling Squadron, a full-time Air Force unit, a part of the 126th Air Refueling? Lt. Col. Kurt Wampole the commander of the 906th ARS will tell us all about it. Plus, it's time to bust out the shorts-a uniform change for maintainers.
There are changes coming to Air Force PT, that's all in this episode of the Roll Call podcast.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 11:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65595
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108222116.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:25
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Roll Call - Episode #28, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT