Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 08:15 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 65567 Filename: 2103/DOD_108218714.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Year 2021 Genre COVID Location: DE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, If you have COVID Symptoms (Radio Version), by SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.