On this Pacific Pulse, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conducts CBRN training and the Philippines receives COVID-19 vaccines.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 20:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65558
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108218432.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Pulse: 10 March, 2021, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT