    Pacific Pulse: 10 March, 2021

    JAPAN

    03.08.2021

    Audio by Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conducts CBRN training and the Philippines receives COVID-19 vaccines.

    TAGS

    Japan
    CBRN
    JGSDF
    Philippines
    Mongolia
    COVID-19

