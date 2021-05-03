Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nutrition Month

    Nutrition Month

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.05.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Autumn Vogt 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Nutrition month radio spot emphasizing the importance of the basic nutrition principles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 08:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65548
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108215215.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nutrition Month, by SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nutrition
    Eating
    Nutrition month
    Protein
    Carbs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT