102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for March 2021 - Col. Robert Driscoll

Col. Robert Driscoll, commander of the 102nd Medical Group, delivers the 102IW Command Message for March 2021. He spoke about some of the missions that the Massachusetts Air National Guard has contributed to this past year, and reviewed the latest safety protocols, including mask guidance from the Department of the Air Force.



"I have been inspired by your selfless dedication to the mission whether it was at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, the Covid testing mission, caring for our most vulnerable citizens in the state's long term care facilities or currently with the vaccine mission – I want to say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart," says Col. Driscoll.





-----SCRIPT-----



Hello – My name is Colonel Bob Driscoll – Commander of the 102 Medical Group and I have the honor and privilege to work with some of most inspiring Airman in the Massachusetts Air National Guard.



Medical professionals who truly emulate the Air Force Core Values specifically Service before Self and Excellence in All We Do.



This includes the 102 Intelligence Wing members who (although they do not have a medical AFSC but possessed a medical certification) stepped forward over the past year to assist in the state response to the Covid pandemic.



I have been inspired by your selfless dedication to the mission whether it was at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, the Covid testing mission, caring for our most vulnerable citizens in the state’s long term care facilities or currently with the vaccine mission – I want to say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart.



As we slowly and carefully return to the Wing for the March RSD I would like to take this opportunity to review the safety protocols with you to include the Department of the Air Force Guidance on the use of Masks:



All individuals on the property of the 102nd Intelligence Wing will wear a mask, including those who have been vaccinated.



The only exceptions for mask wear are to accommodate a religious belief; if you have underlying health conditions WITH medical documentation; if you are outdoors and proper physical distancing can be maintained; if you are actively participating in physical fitness activities indoors or outdoors and physical distancing is maintained; if you are alone in a vehicle or in a vehicle with a member of your household; when it interferes with proper wear of PPE for mission duties; when personnel are in aircrew positions during critical phases or flight emergencies; or when clear or unrestricted visualization of verbal communication are essential for effective operations.



All masks should be functional, clean, and cover the month and nose at all times.



Other safety protocols include social distancing (6 feet apart), hand washing, as well as temperature checks when coming into a building.



Also if you have a fever or the chills; have a cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; feeling fatigued; have muscle or body aches, a headache; have loss of taste or smell; have a sore throat, congestion or runny nose or are experiencing nausea, vomiting or diarrhea - Please stay home, call your medical provider and notify your supervisor.



The Medical Group is advocating and working very hard on your behalf to obtain and provide the Covid vaccine for you.



I ask that each member of the Wing do their homework on the vaccine and review the literature so when the vaccine is available to you - you can make an educated decision and not one based on misinformation or rumors.



I am happy to say I have been vaccinated to help protect myself, my family and my coworkers at the Medical Group. If you have any questions regarding the vaccine contact your medical provider for guidance.



I hear Covid coming up everywhere as the reason for inactivity. We cannot let Covid paralyze us. In closing I want to remind everyone that We are the United States Air Force - We are Guardsman - Together we will get through this pandemic. Thank you!