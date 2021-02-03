The Air Force Starts Here – Ep 45 – Developmental Special Experience Catalog

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas - In episode 45 of "The Air Force Starts Here" podcast, we discuss a new force development tool for Air and Space Force professionals to grow professionally.



The Developmental Special Experience (DSE) Catalog is a consolidated list of available learning activities outside the scope of formal training. It simplifies research efforts to find training opportunities available to Airmen and Guardians like internships, fellowships or developmental special duties.



The Catalog is a single resource that can assist with personal development and integrate DSEs into Air and Space professionals’ career goals as a short term objective or long term career goal.