    The Air Force Starts Here – Ep 45 – Developmental Special Experience Catalog

    SAN ANTONIO , TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Audio by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas - In episode 45 of "The Air Force Starts Here" podcast, we discuss a new force development tool for Air and Space Force professionals to grow professionally.

    The Developmental Special Experience (DSE) Catalog is a consolidated list of available learning activities outside the scope of formal training. It simplifies research efforts to find training opportunities available to Airmen and Guardians like internships, fellowships or developmental special duties.

    The Catalog is a single resource that can assist with personal development and integrate DSEs into Air and Space professionals’ career goals as a short term objective or long term career goal.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 14:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65441
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108210221.mp3
    Length: 00:15:50
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: SAN ANTONIO , TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

