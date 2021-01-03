Lt Col Daniel Gott is the full-time flight surgeon/physician here at the 101st Air Refueling Wing. He and his team of experts are doing an amazing job at ensuring the MAINEiacs are vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 14:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65440
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108210045.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:12
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLIX, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT