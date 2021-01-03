Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLIX

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt Col Daniel Gott is the full-time flight surgeon/physician here at the 101st Air Refueling Wing. He and his team of experts are doing an amazing job at ensuring the MAINEiacs are vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

    TAGS

    101st air refueling wing
    maine air national guard
    maineiacs
    pine tree state

