    Pacific Pulse: March 03

    JAPAN

    03.02.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Guided Missile Destroyer USS Barry was awarded the 2020 Anti-Submarine Warfare Bloodhound Award, A mass casualty exercise was conducted at Anderson Air Force Base as part of Cope North 21, and the Spanish navy training ship Juan Sebastian De Elcano visited Apra Harbor at U-S Naval Base Guam.

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Apra Harbor
    Yokosuka
    USS Barry
    Juan Sebastian De Elcano

