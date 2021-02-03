Pacific Pulse: March 03

The Guided Missile Destroyer USS Barry was awarded the 2020 Anti-Submarine Warfare Bloodhound Award, A mass casualty exercise was conducted at Anderson Air Force Base as part of Cope North 21, and the Spanish navy training ship Juan Sebastian De Elcano visited Apra Harbor at U-S Naval Base Guam.
