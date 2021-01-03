Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 34. Defense Personal Property Program with Mr. Rick Marsh and Mr. Bradley Richardson – Part 2

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 34. Defense Personal Property Program with Mr. Rick Marsh and Mr. Bradley Richardson – Part 2

    AL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This is part 2 of our discussion on the Defense Personal Property Program, or DP3 Program, with Director, Mr. Rick Marsh, and US Transportation Command attorney-advisor, Mr. Bradley Richardson.

    This part 2 continues where we left off on part 1. We continue our discussion on the DP3 Program to include how the DP3 team conducts strategic communication, innovates, works legal issues, and operates to improve the overall experience for customers, contractors, and other stakeholders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 21:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65433
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108208599.mp3
    Length: 00:29:35
    Artist Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    Year 2021
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 34. Defense Personal Property Program with Mr. Rick Marsh and Mr. Bradley Richardson – Part 2, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Air Force
    innovation
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT