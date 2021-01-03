Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 34. Defense Personal Property Program with Mr. Rick Marsh and Mr. Bradley Richardson – Part 2

This is part 2 of our discussion on the Defense Personal Property Program, or DP3 Program, with Director, Mr. Rick Marsh, and US Transportation Command attorney-advisor, Mr. Bradley Richardson.



This part 2 continues where we left off on part 1. We continue our discussion on the DP3 Program to include how the DP3 team conducts strategic communication, innovates, works legal issues, and operates to improve the overall experience for customers, contractors, and other stakeholders.