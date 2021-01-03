The Contracting Experience - Episode 28: Commercial Benchmarking

On this episode of The Contracting Experience podcast we sit down with Cost/Price Analyst Shannon Prince to discuss commercial benchmarking. Shannon was on a Government benchmarking team that visited five commercial companies from July 2018 to February 2019 to explore what purchasing and pricing strategies commercial businesses use to acquire commercial items and services. Shannon shares what lessons were learned from engaging with the companies and how those lessons can be transferred into how the Government operates.



Acronyms:

AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command

DAU – Defense Acquisition University

DCMA – Defense Contract Management Agency

DFARS – Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement

DPC – Defense Pricing and Contracting

FAR – Federal Acquisition Regulation

FARA – Federal Acquisition Reform Ace

FASA – Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act

LTA – Long Term Agreement

NDAA – National Defense Authorization Act

TINA – Truth in Negotiations Act



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.