    The Contracting Experience - Episode 28: Commercial Benchmarking

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Air Force Materiel Command

    On this episode of The Contracting Experience podcast we sit down with Cost/Price Analyst Shannon Prince to discuss commercial benchmarking. Shannon was on a Government benchmarking team that visited five commercial companies from July 2018 to February 2019 to explore what purchasing and pricing strategies commercial businesses use to acquire commercial items and services. Shannon shares what lessons were learned from engaging with the companies and how those lessons can be transferred into how the Government operates.

    Acronyms:
    AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
    DAU – Defense Acquisition University
    DCMA – Defense Contract Management Agency
    DFARS – Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement
    DPC – Defense Pricing and Contracting
    FAR – Federal Acquisition Regulation
    FARA – Federal Acquisition Reform Ace
    FASA – Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act
    LTA – Long Term Agreement
    NDAA – National Defense Authorization Act
    TINA – Truth in Negotiations Act

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 17:23
