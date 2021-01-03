On this episode of The Contracting Experience podcast we sit down with Cost/Price Analyst Shannon Prince to discuss commercial benchmarking. Shannon was on a Government benchmarking team that visited five commercial companies from July 2018 to February 2019 to explore what purchasing and pricing strategies commercial businesses use to acquire commercial items and services. Shannon shares what lessons were learned from engaging with the companies and how those lessons can be transferred into how the Government operates.
Acronyms:
AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
DAU – Defense Acquisition University
DCMA – Defense Contract Management Agency
DFARS – Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement
DPC – Defense Pricing and Contracting
FAR – Federal Acquisition Regulation
FARA – Federal Acquisition Reform Ace
FASA – Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act
LTA – Long Term Agreement
NDAA – National Defense Authorization Act
TINA – Truth in Negotiations Act
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 17:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65421
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108208365.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:22
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|28
This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 28: Commercial Benchmarking, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT