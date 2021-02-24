Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep. 6 Credentialing Assistance

    W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep. 6 Credentialing Assistance

    CHARLESTON , WV, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Navigating education benefits is a complex process. A simple fly by won’t do. WVNG Ed Talks… a bi-weekly focused conversation on educational benefits for Soldiers and Airmen in the National Guard. This podcast takes a light hearted conversational approach… talking GI Bill, loans, the freshman 15, coping with Covid shutdowns and more! We speak with experts, practitioners and students to breakdown the latest perspectives and policies.

    This episode we are Looking at a new education benefit program available to Soldiers, the team discusses Credentialing Assistance which offers education options beyond the traditional college route.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 09:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65402
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108207077.mp3
    Length: 00:07:48
    Year 2021
    Genre News
    Location: CHARLESTON , WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep. 6 Credentialing Assistance, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    W.Va. Ed Talks Ep. 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT