W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep. 6 Credentialing Assistance

Navigating education benefits is a complex process. A simple fly by won’t do. WVNG Ed Talks… a bi-weekly focused conversation on educational benefits for Soldiers and Airmen in the National Guard. This podcast takes a light hearted conversational approach… talking GI Bill, loans, the freshman 15, coping with Covid shutdowns and more! We speak with experts, practitioners and students to breakdown the latest perspectives and policies.



This episode we are Looking at a new education benefit program available to Soldiers, the team discusses Credentialing Assistance which offers education options beyond the traditional college route.