    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 19 - 131A - CW4 Christopher Shirron - Field Artillery Proponent Interview

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class ARSALAN KHAN 

    U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS RECRUITING BATTALION WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING COMPANY

    The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with the CW4 Shirron who is the Field Artillery Proponent. The interview covers crucial advise for applicants looking to become 131A Field Artillery technicians. He shares his personal stories and experiences to further broaden the understanding about the 131A warrant officer military occupation specialty, and what it takes to become one.

