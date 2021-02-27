Welcome to episode four of Generally Speaking, the official podcast of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division. In this episode, we'll hear from our own Command Sgt.. Maj. John Zimmerman who will tell us all about the 99th's FY21 Best Warrior Competition Train-Up that was held last week at division headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2021 10:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65387
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108205694.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:32
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 4, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT