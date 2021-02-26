Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Episode 11: Hiding in Plain Sight

    WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    From the day she started working at the Defense Intelligence Agency in 1985 until the day she was arrested for conspiracy to commit espionage in 2001, Ana Montes was a spy working on behalf of Cuban Intelligence. On this episode of DIA Connections, we examine the nefarious activities of this highly decorated intelligence analyst who became one of the most damaging spies ever caught engaging in espionage against the United States. Conversations with a counterintelligence investigator, a spy psychiatrist and bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell, help to unravel the challenges and pitfalls in catching the woman known as the “Queen of Cuba”.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 12:47
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, DIA Connections - Episode 11: Hiding in Plain Sight, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DIA
    Spy
    Ana Montes
    Malcolm
    Gladwell
    Queen of Cuba

