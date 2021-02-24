Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BLUF - Episode 9

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Audio by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    This week we celebrate engineer's week by getting to know one of the Garrison's environmental engineers and CSM Juan Jimenez talks about parking at the commissary.

