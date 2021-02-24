Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    927th Air Refueling Wing Podcast - 2021 Feb UTA podcast

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Lisa Ray 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    All the info you need to be prepared for the Feb. super UTA!

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 16:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65363
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108200178.mp3
    Length: 00:34:44
    Year 2011
    Genre Blues
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    AFRC
    AMC
    927 ARW
    COVID

