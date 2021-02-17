Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drop - Episode 6 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    CHARLESTON , WV, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Each year, the 130th Airlift Wing recognizes its most outstanding members in four categories. 2021 marks the first year the Outstanding Airman of the Year program has operated under the new wing instruction that focuses on recognizing members achievement over the function of the nomination process. In this episode, we are joined by Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams to talk about the new wing instruction and introduce this years winners.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: CHARLESTON , WV, US 
    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Drop
    The Drop ep6

