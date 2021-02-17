The Drop - Episode 6 2020 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Each year, the 130th Airlift Wing recognizes its most outstanding members in four categories. 2021 marks the first year the Outstanding Airman of the Year program has operated under the new wing instruction that focuses on recognizing members achievement over the function of the nomination process. In this episode, we are joined by Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams to talk about the new wing instruction and introduce this years winners.
