Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lab Life - Episode 41: Microbes, Coffee Beans and Biotechnology

    Lab Life - Episode 41: Microbes, Coffee Beans and Biotechnology

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Rajesh Naik and Dr. Justin Gallivan discuss AFRL's Biotechnology Challenge, microbes and how to make the perfect cup of coffee.

    Dr. Naik is the Chief Scientist of the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing. Dr. Gallivan is the Senior Scientist for Systems and Synthetic Biology in the 711th Human Performance Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 12:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65350
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108197634.mp3
    Length: 00:41:03
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 41: Microbes, Coffee Beans and Biotechnology, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Science
    AFRL
    Scientist
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Biotechnology
    Air Force Research Lab
    711 HPW
    Microbes
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife
    Biotech

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT