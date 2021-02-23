Lab Life - Episode 41: Microbes, Coffee Beans and Biotechnology

Dr. Rajesh Naik and Dr. Justin Gallivan discuss AFRL's Biotechnology Challenge, microbes and how to make the perfect cup of coffee.



Dr. Naik is the Chief Scientist of the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing. Dr. Gallivan is the Senior Scientist for Systems and Synthetic Biology in the 711th Human Performance Wing.