Two UH-1N helicopters conduct landing maneuvers at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Airmen from the 35th Fighter Wing forward deploy to Anderson Air Force Base, and Soldiers of the U.S and Indian Army conclude the 16th iteration of bilateral exercise Yuhd Abhyas.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 21:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65347
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108196668.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: February 24, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT