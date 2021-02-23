Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: February 24

    JAPAN

    02.23.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Two UH-1N helicopters conduct landing maneuvers at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Airmen from the 35th Fighter Wing forward deploy to Anderson Air Force Base, and Soldiers of the U.S and Indian Army conclude the 16th iteration of bilateral exercise Yuhd Abhyas.

    TAGS

    Camp Fuji
    35th Fighter Wing
    Soldiers
    UH-1N
    Anderson Air Force Base
    Yuhd Abhas

