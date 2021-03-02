The High Ground - Special Edition - SES Mr. Richard Yu

The High Ground is the official Podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode, public affairs specialist Ronald Bailey talks with Richard Yu, director, Capability Development Integration Directorate from SMDC's Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence, Feb. 3, 2021, about his "Cool Job" as the CDID director, roles and history of the senior executive service, and career advice to members of the civil service.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 12:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:11:20
|Artist
|Ronald Bailey
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
