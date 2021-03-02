Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Special Edition - SES Mr. Richard Yu

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official Podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode, public affairs specialist Ronald Bailey talks with Richard Yu, director, Capability Development Integration Directorate from SMDC's Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence, Feb. 3, 2021, about his "Cool Job" as the CDID director, roles and history of the senior executive service, and career advice to members of the civil service.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 12:26
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The High Ground - Special Edition - SES Mr. Richard Yu, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

