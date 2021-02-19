Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month- Air Force-Radio

    GERMANY

    02.19.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar and Petty Officer 3rd Class Danilo Reynoso

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    AFN celebrates and pays tribute to African American Air Force Airmen, both past and present, and recognizes the important contributions they have made and continue to make.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 10:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65335
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108192086.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month- Air Force-Radio, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar and PO3 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    African-American
    Black History Month
    US Air Force
    Heritage Month

