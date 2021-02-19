Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 22] - Convergence in the Information Environment

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 22] - Convergence in the Information Environment

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle and Rich talk to special guest Col. Brian Russell, commander of II Marine Information Group, about his vision for convergence in the information environment. They discuss the challenges and opportunities of competing and combining a variety of information capabilities to collect, protect, and project information.

    Quotables:
    • “How do I as MIG commander, or all the way down to the individual Marine, collect, protect or project information?”
    • “Human are in fact more important than hardware.”
    • “Operations in the information environment requires a campaigning, competition and protection approach.”
    • “OIE requires agility across authorities.”
    • “Quantity is a quality all its own.”
    • “Everybody fights.”

    Resources Mentioned:
    • Agile Manifesto

    Share your thoughts with us on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix

    Follow Col. Russell on Twitter: @OIECol

    Follow II MIG on Twitter (@iimigofficial) and Instagram (@iimigofficial)

    Leave your review on Apple Podcasts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 06:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65333
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108191881.mp3
    Length: 01:02:11
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 22] - Convergence in the Information Environment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    MARFORCYBER
    II MIG
    Phoenixcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT