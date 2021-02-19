Phoenix Cast [Episode 22] - Convergence in the Information Environment

In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle and Rich talk to special guest Col. Brian Russell, commander of II Marine Information Group, about his vision for convergence in the information environment. They discuss the challenges and opportunities of competing and combining a variety of information capabilities to collect, protect, and project information.



Quotables:

• “How do I as MIG commander, or all the way down to the individual Marine, collect, protect or project information?”

• “Human are in fact more important than hardware.”

• “Operations in the information environment requires a campaigning, competition and protection approach.”

• “OIE requires agility across authorities.”

• “Quantity is a quality all its own.”

• “Everybody fights.”



Resources Mentioned:

• Agile Manifesto



