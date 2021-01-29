CK Hyde, regional vice president, USO Pacific, discusses the USO's 80th birthday celebration on AFN radio.
|01.29.2021
|02.16.2021 22:14
|Newscasts
|65322
|2102/DOD_108188324.mp3
|00:18:10
|2021
|JP
|2
|0
|0
This work, CK Hyde on AFN, by PO2 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS
