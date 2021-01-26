Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccine 2ND DOSE (Radio)

    GERMANY

    01.26.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The two dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine continues to be issued to mission essential personnel and individuals at high-risk. Army Sergeant Catessa Palone reports on why the second dose is crucial for the proper immune response.

    Interview:
    U-S ARMY BRIGADIER GENERAL MARK THOMPSON
    COMMANDING GENERAL FOR REGIONAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Location: DE
    TAGS

    Covid-19
    covid vaccine
    moderna

