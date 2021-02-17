Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 3: What is MSC-K? With COL Christopher Noe and SGM David Caleb

U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea, also known as MSC-K, is a unique unit that seems to do a little bit of everything. On this episode of Every Soldier Counts we welcome the MSC-K command team of COL Christopher Noe and SGM David Caleb. After getting to know the two leaders, they help answer the question of what MSC-K does (22:00), what the Korean Service Corps does (28:30), the benefits of partnering with Korea (38:55) and how MSC-K is putting people first (49:15).



