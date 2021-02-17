Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 3: What is MSC-K? With COL Christopher Noe and SGM David Caleb

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.17.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea, also known as MSC-K, is a unique unit that seems to do a little bit of everything. On this episode of Every Soldier Counts we welcome the MSC-K command team of COL Christopher Noe and SGM David Caleb. After getting to know the two leaders, they help answer the question of what MSC-K does (22:00), what the Korean Service Corps does (28:30), the benefits of partnering with Korea (38:55) and how MSC-K is putting people first (49:15).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 18:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65316
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108186705.mp3
    Length: 01:05:57
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 3: What is MSC-K? With COL Christopher Noe and SGM David Caleb, by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    logistics
    podcast
    19th ESC
    msc-k
    people first
    every soldier counts

