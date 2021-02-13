Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WAYNESVILLE, N.C. SAILOR GETS ACCOLADES FROM CLDJ EXECUTIVE OFFICER

    WAYNESVILLE, N.C. SAILOR GETS ACCOLADES FROM CLDJ EXECUTIVE OFFICER

    DJIBOUTI

    02.13.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 13, 2021) Camp Lemonnier Executive Officer U.S. Navy Cmdr. Sarah Sherrod sends a message to North Carolina congratulating recently promoted Chief Master-at-arms Caroline Taylor, from Waynesville, N.C. on a job well done. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 13:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65313
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108185401.mp3
    Length: 00:00:33
    Artist (U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
    Composer n/a
    Conductor n/a
    Album n/a
    Track # n/
    Disc # n/
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WAYNESVILLE, N.C. SAILOR GETS ACCOLADES FROM CLDJ EXECUTIVE OFFICER, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    East Africa
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT