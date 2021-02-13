CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 13, 2021) Camp Lemonnier Executive Officer U.S. Navy Cmdr. Sarah Sherrod sends a message to North Carolina congratulating recently promoted Chief Master-at-arms Caroline Taylor, from Waynesville, N.C. on a job well done. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
02.13.2021
02.14.2021
Newscasts
|65313
2102/DOD_108185401.mp3
00:00:33
(U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
2021
DJ
This work, WAYNESVILLE, N.C. SAILOR GETS ACCOLADES FROM CLDJ EXECUTIVE OFFICER, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
