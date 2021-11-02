Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The BLUF - Episode 8

    The BLUF - Episode 8

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Audio by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    This week's topic is how recruiting for the Army has changed over the years and the effects of COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 10:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65301
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108182571.mp3
    Length: 00:26:08
    Year 2021
    Genre News
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BLUF - Episode 8, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT