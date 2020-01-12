Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 01 December

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    12.01.2020

    Audio by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Brig. Gen. Thompson called in to AFN Joint Force. He spoke about COVID-19 and getting your annual flu shot.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 02:51
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 01 December, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine

    AFN Europe

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    TAGS

