    Roll Call - Episode #26

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison finds out that being an Inflight Refueling Specialist is much harder than it looks-it's our first interview with the 108th Air Refueling Squadron. You still have time to get your packets in for the boomer board, but, not that much time. Make sure you check with recruiting or Chief Master Sgt. Latimer to ensure you have everything you need for your packet.
    Also, AMC has an update on the KC-46.
    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 12:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65292
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108180814.mp3
    Length: 00:55:32
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #26, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boomer
    126 ARW
    Inflight Refueling Specialist
    108 ARS

