Roll Call - Episode #26

Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison finds out that being an Inflight Refueling Specialist is much harder than it looks-it's our first interview with the 108th Air Refueling Squadron. You still have time to get your packets in for the boomer board, but, not that much time. Make sure you check with recruiting or Chief Master Sgt. Latimer to ensure you have everything you need for your packet.

Also, AMC has an update on the KC-46.

#108ARS