    88th Readiness Division, Blue Devil Podcast - Episode 2

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Audio by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    New 88th Readiness Division Command Sergeant Major Gregory O. Betty introduces himself to the Division and shares his insights as a leader.

    Leadership
    CSM
    Introduction
    88th Readiness Division

