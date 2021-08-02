New 88th Readiness Division Command Sergeant Major Gregory O. Betty introduces himself to the Division and shares his insights as a leader.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 07:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65284
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108178249.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:09
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, 88th Readiness Division, Blue Devil Podcast - Episode 2, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT