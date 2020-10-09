Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLVIII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Be sure to check out our latest podcast! You'll hear from two MAINEiacs on their experiences with The Maine Air National Guard, their advice, and what drives them!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 07:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65283
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108178246.mp3
    Length: 00:27:56
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLVIII, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    air force
    united states air force
    maine air national guard
    pine tree state

