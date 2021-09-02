Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: February 10

    Pacific Pulse: February 10

    JAPAN

    02.09.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    the U-S Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted mine warfare exercises along the southwestern coast, U-S Airmen assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron underwent a week long agile combat employment training, and the Guided-Missile Submarine USS Ohio embarked marines as part of an exercise to test joint expeditionary tactics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 00:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65282
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108177827.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 10, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USS Ohio
    expeditionary
    submarine
    517th Airlift Squadron
    JASDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT