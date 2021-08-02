Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 33. Defense Personal Property Program with Mr. Rick Marsh and Mr. Bradley Richardson – Part 1

In this 2-episode interview, we discuss the Defense Personal Property Program, or DP3 Program, with Director, Mr. Rick Marsh, and US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) attorney-advisor, Mr. Bradley Richardson.



The DP3 Program deals with the movement of household goods and POVs, non-temporary storage, and the DoD management framework. We discuss the challenges faced by the DP3 Program, innovative solutions that the team is working on, and how they conduct strategic communication to their stakeholders including customers, contractors, senior leaders, Congress, through litigation, and others.