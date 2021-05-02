Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 4

    The High Ground - Episode 4

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 4 of the monthly flagship series, released Feb. 5, 2021, is hosted by SMDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald Bailey and Staff Sgt. Dennis DePrisco. The episode contains several recent SMDC news highlights and interviews, listener questions, a Cool Jobs segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.

    AUDIO INFO

