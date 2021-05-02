The High Ground - Episode 4

The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 4 of the monthly flagship series, released Feb. 5, 2021, is hosted by SMDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald Bailey and Staff Sgt. Dennis DePrisco. The episode contains several recent SMDC news highlights and interviews, listener questions, a Cool Jobs segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.