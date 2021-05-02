Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herd Immunity

    SEMBAH, RP, GERMANY

    02.05.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Autumn Vogt 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    A radio piece with information from Col. Rodney Coldren, from Regional Health Command Europe, explaining how herd immunity coincides with the COVID vaccine.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 03:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65267
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108173410.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SEMBAH, RP, DE
    Shot
    Vaccine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    RHCE
    COVID
    Herd Immunity

