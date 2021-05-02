Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FYSA: Quantum Possibilities

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Audio by Angel Orozco 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    FYSA: Quantum Possibilities. Harnessing the power of quantum will advance technologies that impact the warfighting domain in revolutionary and unprecedented ways. Step into the minds of prominent scientists from the Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome, New York, as they paint a picture of quantum's possibilities and how the Air Force is accelerating it into reality.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 09:09
    CSAF
    AFRL
    Air Force
    USAF
    Quantum Possibilities
    FYSA

