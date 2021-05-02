FYSA: Quantum Possibilities. Harnessing the power of quantum will advance technologies that impact the warfighting domain in revolutionary and unprecedented ways. Step into the minds of prominent scientists from the Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome, New York, as they paint a picture of quantum's possibilities and how the Air Force is accelerating it into reality.
Date: 02.05.2021
|02.05.2021 09:09
|Newscasts
|65266
|2102/DOD_108173336.mp3
|00:24:04
|2021
|Feature
|US
