    Roll Call - Special Edition #1

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, Illinois National Guard commander, takes a break from the historic pace the Guard has been on to talk about what's ahead for the Illinois National Guard in the next few months, and how historic the last year has been. He shares his priorities with us, and he lets us know how great the 126th Air Refueling Wing is.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 08:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Neely
    Illinois National Guard
    ILNG
    126 ARW
    IL TAG

